Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    COVID-19: 200 under hospital treatment at Tengiz oilfield

    10 December 2020, 19:38

    ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 28 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the health office of Atyrau region.

    Out of 28 recent cases, including three symptomatic ones, 8 have been reported in Atyrau city, 17 – at the Tengiz oilfield, 3 – in Kurmangazinsk district bordering Russia. The region has also reported 48 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

    According to the press service of the health office, 136 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at home, 48 – at hospitals, 8 – at district infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region. 200 more COVID-19 patients are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has reported 777 COVID-19 cases over the past day.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Father and son die in road accident in Kostanay rgn
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months