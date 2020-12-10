COVID-19: 200 under hospital treatment at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 28 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the last 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the health office of Atyrau region.

Out of 28 recent cases, including three symptomatic ones, 8 have been reported in Atyrau city, 17 – at the Tengiz oilfield, 3 – in Kurmangazinsk district bordering Russia. The region has also reported 48 COVID-19 recoveries over the past day.

According to the press service of the health office, 136 COVID-19 patients receive treatment at home, 48 – at hospitals, 8 – at district infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region. 200 more COVID-19 patients are under treatment at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has reported 777 COVID-19 cases over the past day.