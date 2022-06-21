Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: 20 new cases, 7 recoveries in Kazakhstan in 24h

    21 June 2022, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,982, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    Of 20, Almaty city alone added 12 fresh infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent city and Karaganda region registered two COVID-19 cases each. Akmola and Kyzylorda regions detected one COVID-19 case apiece.

    In addition, seven people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours. Almaty city logged in four COVID-19 recoveries, while three more people beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan.

    A total of 1,292,169 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran