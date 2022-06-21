Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 20 new cases, 7 recoveries in Kazakhstan in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2022, 10:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported 20 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,982, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 20, Almaty city alone added 12 fresh infections. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent city and Karaganda region registered two COVID-19 cases each. Akmola and Kyzylorda regions detected one COVID-19 case apiece.

In addition, seven people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours. Almaty city logged in four COVID-19 recoveries, while three more people beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan.

A total of 1,292,169 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the pandemic began.


