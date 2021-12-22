Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 2 regions of Kazakhstan remain in ‘yellow area’

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 December 2021, 09:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the COVID-19 ‘yellow area’ as of today December 22, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 416 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.


