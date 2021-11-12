COVID-19: 2 regions in Kazakhstan move to ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two regions of Kazakhstan have moved to the ‘yellow’ zone, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of November 12, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Karaganda and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier Kostanay region was in the ‘red zone’, while the city of Shymkent was in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 1,260 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 tally in the country now stands at 954,146. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 910,246 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.



