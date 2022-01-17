Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 2 more regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 January 2022, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two more regions of Kazakhstan turned ‘red’ on Monday, January 17, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Turkestan region is the only area remaining in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 11,524 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,061,432 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 972,495 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


