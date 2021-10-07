Go to the main site
    COVID-19: 2 cities and 2 regions still in ‘red zone’

    7 October 2021, 08:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 7, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    The city of Shymkent, Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    The low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ includes Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau and Kyzylorda regions.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 2,063 new coronavirus cases.

