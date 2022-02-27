Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: 2 cities, 13 regions in ‘green’ zone in Kazakhstan

    27 February 2022, 11:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no regions in the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 27 February, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    There are no regions of Kazakhstan in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    The majority of regions, including Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan and Shymkent are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 351 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 1,302,059 nationwide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'