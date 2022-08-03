COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,661 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 949 are in Nur-Sultan, 446 – in Almaty, 51 – in Shymkent, 101 – in Akmola region, 70 – in Aktobe region, 77 – in Almaty region, 57 – in Zhetysu region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 41 – in Abai region, 25 – in Zhambyl region, 98 – in West Kazakhstan region, 344 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Ulytau region, 81 – in Kostanay region, 58 – in Kyzylorda region, 47 – in Mangistau region, 71 – in Pavlodar region, 46 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 19 – in Turkistan region.

A total of 1,357,276 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country since the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the number of those who recovered from the coronavirus infection made 2,290, raising the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,316,110.

Of them, 860 are in Nur-Sultan, 623 – in Almaty, 44 – in Aktobe region, 95 – in Almaty region, 53 – in Zhetysu region, 15 – in Atyrau region, 18 – in East Kazakhstan region, 13 – in Abai region, 53 – in Zhambyl region, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 212 – in Karaganda region, 44 – in Ulytau region, 33 – in Kostanay region, 146 – in Kyzylorda region, 32 – in Mangistau region, 15 – in Pavlodar region, and 5 – in Turkistan region.



