    COVID-19: 182 new cases registered in Kazakhstan

    20 December 2022, 08:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 182 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.

    2,162 people are getting treatment countrywide. Of them, 339 are in hospitals, and 1,823 are at home care. The condition of 17 patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

    The Ministry updated also the figures on vaccination of the population. As of December 20, 2022, the first shot of anti-coronavirus vaccine was administered to 10,854,095 people. The second shot was inoculated to 10,618,473 people.

    5,704,725 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated so far.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

