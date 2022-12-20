Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: 182 new cases registered in Kazakhstan

20 December 2022, 08:53
COVID-19: 182 new cases registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 182 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare says, according to the Ministry of Healthcare.

2,162 people are getting treatment countrywide. Of them, 339 are in hospitals, and 1,823 are at home care. The condition of 17 patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.

The Ministry updated also the figures on vaccination of the population. As of December 20, 2022, the first shot of anti-coronavirus vaccine was administered to 10,854,095 people. The second shot was inoculated to 10,618,473 people.

5,704,725 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated so far.


Related news
Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan to launch large-scale program on heating networks modernization in 2023
Central Asian countries should strengthen ties in all areas – State Counsellor Karin
Kazakh President calls for expanding cultural-humanitarian coop in CA
Kostanay region observes rise in COVID-19 cases
1st Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana
Kazakhstani Diana Taszhanova sets two records at swimming tournament in St. Petersburg
Kazakhstan – EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev to pay state visit to Uzbekistan
2 Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities
3 President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
4 Rybakina to compete at WTL tournament in Dubai
5 Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

News