15 September 2022, 08:46

COVID-19: 177 fresh cases, 405 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 177 Kazakhstanis have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control.

Of them, 33 are in Nur-Sultan, 15 – in Almaty, 1 – in Shymkent, 19 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 5 – in East Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Abai region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in West Kazakhstan region, 27 – in Karaganda region, 6 – in Ulytau region, 19 – in Kostanay region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Pavlodar region, and 8 – in North Kazakhstan region.

Meanwhile, 405 people have recovered the infection countrywide. Of them, 24 are in Nur-Sultan, 13 – in Almaty, 4 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Abai region, 52 – in West Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 3 – in Ulytau region, 55 – in Kostanay region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 25 –in Mangistau region, 54 – in Pavlodar region, 121 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 – in Turkistan region.

Since the pandemic beginning, the total tally of the confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,392,109 in Kazakhstan. The number of recoveries is 1,363,761.