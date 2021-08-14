COVID-19: 15 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 14, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. East Kazakhstan region also moved from the ‘yellow zone’ to the ‘red zone’.

Turkestan region is the only area in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 7,510 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 679,832 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 560,373 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.



