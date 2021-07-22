Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: 15 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 July 2021, 11:11
COVID-19: 15 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of July 22, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 5,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 509,998 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 439,010 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022