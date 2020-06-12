COVID-19: 14 more tested positive in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM 14 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports referring to the regional administration’s press service reports.

Three of them work at Tengiz oilfield. The rest nine are from Atyrau, one is from Kyzylkogii district, and one from Inder district.

All the patients were isolated to undergo necessary treatment. All their contacts will be found and monitored.

As a result, the total number of coronavirus cases in the region rose to 1,246, 892 recovered.