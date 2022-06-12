COVID-19: 13 new cases, 6 recoveries in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,862, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Of 13, seven fresh infections were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, five – in Almaty city and one more in Almaty region.

Six people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the last 24 hours. Almaty city and Karaganda region added 3 COVID-19 recoveries each.

A total of 1,292,082 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.



