    COVID-19: 121 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

    3 February 2023, 09:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,556 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    1,410 of those getting treatment have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 146 have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 121 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,432 are on life support.

    The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. One patient is critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

    Earlier, the Ministry reported about 100 COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

