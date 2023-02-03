Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: 121 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

3 February 2023, 09:35
COVID-19: 121 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,556 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,410 of those getting treatment have tested positive for the coronavirus infection. 146 have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 121 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,432 are on life support.

The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. One patient is critically ill, and one patient is on life support.

Earlier, the Ministry reported about 100 COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases confirmed countrywide in the past 24 hours.


Related news
Amsterdam court decides in favor of Samruk-Kazyna JSC in case of Stati
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan talk over phone
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open
6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary
CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakhstani female boxers grab 2 golds at int'l tournament in Hungary
Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
Kazakhstan reports 97 daily cases of COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases
Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
Kazakhstani women's team triumphs at IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Morocco
News Partner
Popular
1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

News