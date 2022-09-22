Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID-19: 11% rise in new cases ends downward trend - GIMBE

    22 September 2022, 21:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy registered 120,057 new COVID-19 cases in the September 14-20 period, up by 11.3% on the 107,876 of the previous week, the GIMBE medical foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The foundation said the increase in contagion ended a downward trend that had lasted four weeks.

    It said contagion was up in 15 of Italy's regions.

    The report said that the number of COVID intensive-care admissions fell 8% over the last week, admissions to ordinary hospital wards were down 9.6% and coronavirus-linked deaths dropped by 12.8% from 383 to 334.


    Photo: ANSA

    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 940 treated for COVID and pneumonia
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool