    COVID-19: 11 regions and 3 cities of Kazakhstan go ‘green’

    17 December 2021, 10:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the moderate COVID-19 risk ‘yellow area’ as of today, December 16, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’.

    As earlier reported, 546 new coronavirus infections were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
