COVID-19: 1,637 Kazakhstanis getting treatment, 22 new cases reported

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 22 new coronavirus cases have been registered countrywide in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 27 new COVID-27 cases.

1,637 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus. Of them, 111 are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,526 are at home care.

The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. One patient is critically ill, and another one is on life support.

Since March 13, 2020, the country’s total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,405,802, while 90,698 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.