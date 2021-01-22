Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: 1,158 treated in Atyrau rgn

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 January 2021, 20:13
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,158 coronavirus-positive people are being treated for coronavirus in Atyrau region.

111 new coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the past 24 hours, including 29 in Atyrau, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Out of which 71 were recorded at Tengiz. 26 out of 111 have clinical symptoms.

63 patients recovered from the novel infection in the past day.

103 are staying at the regional infectious diseases hospital, 41 at the district hospitals, 848 are at Tengiz oilfield.

As earlier reported, Atyrau region remains in the coronavirus ‘red zone’. Additional quarantine beds will be unrolled at Tengiz oilfield as the chief state sanitary doctor has decreed.


