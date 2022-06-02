Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

COVID: 18,391 new cases, 59 more victims in Italy

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 June 2022, 15:48
COVID: 18,391 new cases, 59 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 18,391 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 24,267 new cases and 66 more victims Tuesday.

Some 192,108 more tests have been done, compared to 242,060 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 10% to 9.57%.

Intensive care cases are down 25 to 223, and hospital admissions down 243 to 4,878.

The currently positive are 753,748, down 38,835 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,414,949, up 61,364 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,335,068, and the death toll 166,371.


Coronavirus   World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'