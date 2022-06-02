COVID: 18,391 new cases, 59 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 18,391 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 59 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 24,267 new cases and 66 more victims Tuesday.

Some 192,108 more tests have been done, compared to 242,060 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is down from 10% to 9.57%.

Intensive care cases are down 25 to 223, and hospital admissions down 243 to 4,878.

The currently positive are 753,748, down 38,835 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 16,414,949, up 61,364 on Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 17,335,068, and the death toll 166,371.