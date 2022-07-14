COVID: 110,168 new cases, 106 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 110,168 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 106 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

That compares to 142,967 new cases and 157 more victims Tuesday.

Some 410,435 more tests have been done, compared to 550,706 Tuesday.

The positivity rate is up from 26% to 26.8%.

Intensive care cases are up 13 to 388, and hospital admissions up 102 to 9,826.

The currently positive are 1,391,890, up 41,409 on Tuesday.

The recovered and discharged are 18,217,525, up 70,076 over Tuesday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 19,778,911, and the death toll 169,496.

Photo: www.ansa.it