COVID: 11,976 new cases, 113 more victims in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 11,976 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 113 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 26,662 new cases and 74 more victims Sunday.

Some 75,602 more tests have been done, compared with 166,481 Sunday.

The positivity rate is down from 16% to 15.8%.

Intensive care cases are three down to 339 and hospital admissions up 126 to 9,052.

The currently positive are 1,054,167, down 40,789 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 20,097,986, up 52,651on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 21,325,402, and the death toll 173,249.

Photo: ansa.it







