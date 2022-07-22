Qazaq TV
COVID: 1,206 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment
22 July 2022 09:40

COVID: 1,206 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 14,026 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

1,206 patients are in hospitals and 12,820 are at home care.

The condition of 25 patients is estimated as serious, while five patients are critically ill. Three more patients are on life support.

Earlier it was reported that 2,480 new COVID-19 cases had been registered across Kazakhstan. 872 people have recovered from the infection.


