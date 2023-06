COVD-19-like pneumonia: 2 more new cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 23 Kazakhstan reported 2 more new COVD-19-like pneumonia cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

20 people more recovered.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan confirmed 88,894 COVD-19-like pneumonia cases, 5,353 deaths, and 82,664 recoveries.

As earlier reported, 8 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day.