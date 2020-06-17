Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Law and justice

Court orders Bek Air to refund cancelled tickets

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 June 2020, 17:29
Court orders Bek Air to refund cancelled tickets

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Turksib District Court of Almaty held a session on the plea of the Consumer Protection Committee against Bek Air JSC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Committee represents the interests of Kazakhstanis requiring full refund for cancelled air tickets in the total amount of over KZT50 million.

Bek Air JSC is obliged to refund for tickets canceled through no fault of the consumers.

As Kazinform previously reported, Bek Air JSC had its operating certificate suspended by Government authorities. The suspension has come after the fatal crash of a Fokker F100 operating a domestic flight on the morning of December 27, 2019. The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Almaty to the country’s capital Nur-Sultan. 12 people have died in the crash, including the captain.


Courts   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary