Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Couple with cerebral palsy welcomes miraculously healthy baby boy

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 July 2019, 16:55
ALMATY. KAZINFORM An Almaty couple with cerebral palsy welcomed a healthy baby boy on June 22, 2019. Local doctors claim this is the first such case in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Valentina and Saifutdin Savurkhadzhayevs lived at a special boarding school. After leaving it they began working for Amal-Iman Public Fund that helps disabled children and youth.

33-year-old Saifutdin diagnosed with cerebral palsy is a social worker at the Fund. After the recent demise of his parents, he learnt cooking and taking care of himself on his own. Saifutdin creates unique stuff with his feet, he can paint and knit scarves.

Valentina, 32, also diagnosed with cerebral palsy is from a large family.

«Despite doctors’ precautions and warnings, Valentina underwent an IVF procedure and got pregnant. The boy was born by caesarean section at the Centre of Perinatal Medicine and Children’s Cardiovascular Surgery,’ Director of Amal-Iman Fund Rizvana Naumetova says.

«As far as I know, this is the first case in Kazakhstan when a woman diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, gives birth to a healthy child. It is a true miracle. She suffered from spasms during pregnancy and faced many problems. But she overcame them with the help of psychologists. The boy is healthy, he weighs 2,515kg and his height is 44cm,» Rizvana Naumetova adds.

The couple looks after the child on their own. They receive some benefits from the state and earn 65,000 tenge each at the Fund.

News
