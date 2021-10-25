Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Couple missing as storms, floods batter south Italy

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 October 2021, 17:32
Couple missing as storms, floods batter south Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Rescuers on Monday resumed the search for a couple who have been reported missing after being caught up in the extreme weather that battered southern Italy at the weekend, ANSA reports.

The married couple, a 67-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, got out of their Ford Fiesta car on Sunday when mud and flood waters inundated the town of Scordia, near Catania, and they may have been swept away, an eyewitness said.

The eyewitness was a motorist who was rescued by fire-fighters after being trapped in his car by the water and mud.

Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and Puglia remained on alert on Monday in relation to the extreme weather, which caused rivers to burst their banks in the provinces of Trapani and Catania on Sunday, with torrential rain and high winds continuing to clobber the south.
Catania Mayor Salvo Pogliese has closed the city's schools, parks and cemeteries on Monday.
Scientists say climate change caused by human activity is making extreme weather events more frequent and even more intense.


Incidents    Natural disasters  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches