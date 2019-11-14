Go to the main site
    Country is in great need of agricultural machinery, President

    14 November 2019, 13:01

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the city of Kokshetau, Kazinform refers to Akorda Twitter account.

    «The country is in great need of agricultural machinery. Therefore, the Agriculture Ministry should work out a mechanism for financing the production and marketing of necessary equipment to agricultural producers via KazAgro system», the President said at the meeting on Akmola region’s development.

    «The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Akimats of the agrarian regions should take specific measures to increase labor productivity in the sector including by means of introducing leading domestic developments», said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Akimat Akmola region President of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
