Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Countries of Turkic Council need to develop co-op in transport sector

    14 October 2019, 21:10

    BAKU. KAZINFORM The member states of the Turkic Council should make efforts to remove existing trade barriers that impede economic development, Kazakhstan's Deputy Economy Minister Berdibek Saparbayev said in Baku at a business meeting of economy ministers of Turkic-speaking countries held within the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council dedicated to a decade of cooperation.

    The deputy minister added that it is necessary to expand the quality and quantity of sea cargo, and make joint efforts to develop logistics, the infrastructure of seaports, and the transport sector of the council's member countries, Trend reports.

    «In the context of developing the economies of the council's member countries and ensuring the free deliveries of raw materials to the domestic market of Turkic Council, this is one of the most important issues,» Saparbayev said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Transport Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan