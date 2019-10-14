Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Countries of Turkic Council need to develop co-op in transport sector

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 October 2019, 21:10
BAKU. KAZINFORM The member states of the Turkic Council should make efforts to remove existing trade barriers that impede economic development, Kazakhstan's Deputy Economy Minister Berdibek Saparbayev said in Baku at a business meeting of economy ministers of Turkic-speaking countries held within the 7th Summit of the Turkic Council dedicated to a decade of cooperation.

The deputy minister added that it is necessary to expand the quality and quantity of sea cargo, and make joint efforts to develop logistics, the infrastructure of seaports, and the transport sector of the council's member countries, Trend reports.

«In the context of developing the economies of the council's member countries and ensuring the free deliveries of raw materials to the domestic market of Turkic Council, this is one of the most important issues,» Saparbayev said.

Transport   Turkic speaking states   
