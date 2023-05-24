Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
24 May 2023, 08:25
Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan Photo: gov.kz

RABAT. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Sailaukyzy met with the Counselor of the King, businessman and active member of the Jewish community of Morocco Andre Azoulay.

During the meeting, Saulekul Sailaukyzy shared with Azulay the activities of the IOFS in Kazakhstan, the results of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and its activities. The sides discussed also domestic and foreign political climate of Kazakhstan, the potential for promoting bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Counselor of the King Azoulay highly appreciated the role of Kazakhstan in building a world based on religious tolerance, mutual respect and cooperation, expressed interest in developing bilateral cooperation in this area. He initiated also a large-scale event between Kazakhstan and Morocco to promote intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue at the international level.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the activities of the Jewish community of Kazakhstan and the works of the Hasidic rabbi Levi-Yitzhak Schneerson, who was buried in Almaty.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Kazakhstan Railways, Huawei Kazakhstan deepen cooperation
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues
Search for Australian tourist missing in Almaty mountains continues
15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley
15 startups from Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to undergo acceleration program in Silicon Valley
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina says gained confidence on clay ahead of Roland Garros
President of Singapore awarded title of Nazarbayev University professor emeritus
President of Singapore awarded title of Nazarbayev University professor emeritus
Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan hosts round table on role of religious leaders
Kazakh Embassy in Pakistan hosts round table on role of religious leaders
Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
President Tokayev talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over phone
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum
Kazakh PM attends Qatar Economic Forum