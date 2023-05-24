Counselor of King of Morocco keen on promoting intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue with Kazakhstan

RABAT. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Sailaukyzy met with the Counselor of the King, businessman and active member of the Jewish community of Morocco Andre Azoulay.

During the meeting, Saulekul Sailaukyzy shared with Azulay the activities of the IOFS in Kazakhstan, the results of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and its activities. The sides discussed also domestic and foreign political climate of Kazakhstan, the potential for promoting bilateral trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Counselor of the King Azoulay highly appreciated the role of Kazakhstan in building a world based on religious tolerance, mutual respect and cooperation, expressed interest in developing bilateral cooperation in this area. He initiated also a large-scale event between Kazakhstan and Morocco to promote intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue at the international level.

Furthermore, the parties discussed the activities of the Jewish community of Kazakhstan and the works of the Hasidic rabbi Levi-Yitzhak Schneerson, who was buried in Almaty.