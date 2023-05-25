Go to the main site
    Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan

    25 May 2023, 16:21

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of the National Academy of Science under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kunsulu Zakarya suggested establishing a council of young scientists under the Academy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    She came up with the proposal at the Thursday’s round table «Identification of the problem of science and ways to solve them» in Almaty.

    The sessions of the council will take place four times a year and the members will get a chance to discuss and find solution to the most pressing problems.

    Kunsulu Zakarya noted that the council will feature young successful scientists under 40 who can put forward their ideas and proposals in specific spheres of science.

    The ultimate goal of the council, in her words, is to share the ideas, bring up the most topical issues, and contribute to the development of science in the country.

    Kunsulu Zakarya went on to add the council will be established in the nearest future.

    Recall that Kunsulu Zakarya was appointed as the President of the National Academy of Science under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April this year.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Science and research Kazakhstan
