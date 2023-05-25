Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2023, 16:21
Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan Photo: press service of the National Academy of Sciences under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of the National Academy of Science under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kunsulu Zakarya suggested establishing a council of young scientists under the Academy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She came up with the proposal at the Thursday’s round table «Identification of the problem of science and ways to solve them» in Almaty.

The sessions of the council will take place four times a year and the members will get a chance to discuss and find solution to the most pressing problems.

Kunsulu Zakarya noted that the council will feature young successful scientists under 40 who can put forward their ideas and proposals in specific spheres of science.

photo

The ultimate goal of the council, in her words, is to share the ideas, bring up the most topical issues, and contribute to the development of science in the country.

Kunsulu Zakarya went on to add the council will be established in the nearest future.

Recall that Kunsulu Zakarya was appointed as the President of the National Academy of Science under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in April this year.


Science and research   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
Tokayev lands in Moscow for SEEC meeting
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
TITR and ‘North-South’ can drastically change level of interaction and cooperation across vast Eurasia – Kazakh President
One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
One in a million: Dimash Kudaibergen turns 29
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
Tokayev hails China’s Belt and Road as remarkable initiative on building continental strategic connectivity
Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session
Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session
Record-low births extend natural population fall in S.Korea in March
Record-low births extend natural population fall in S.Korea in March
Integration within EAEU is primarily economic - Tokayev
Integration within EAEU is primarily economic - Tokayev
India swelters amid year’s worst heatwave
India swelters amid year’s worst heatwave
Foreign countries show high interest in partnership with EAEU
Foreign countries show high interest in partnership with EAEU