Council of Europe supports Kazakhstan's human rights policy

STRASBOURG. KAZINFORM - The Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Strasbourg has organized talks between the Commissioner for Human Rights of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, and the Council of Europe (CoE) leadership, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ombudsman met with the Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Bjorn Berge, Director of the Venice Commission Department Sergey Kuznetsov, Director of the Coordination Programs Department Сlaus Neukirch, Head of the Cooperation Programs Department Lilja Gretarsdottir, Adviser to the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights Geraldine Mattioli-Zeltner and other officials.

The Commissioner Lastayev informed his partners in detail about the human rights situation in Kazakhstan, activities of the National Human Rights Institution, its new powers, and thanked the Council of Europe leadership for the consistent assistance to the country. He emphasized that he attaches great importance to the process of bringing the national system of human rights protection in line with the best international practices. He informed about the ongoing domestic political processes in Kazakhstan, including preparation to the elections to the Majilis of Parliament and Maslikhats on March 19.

On behalf of the Council of Europe Bjorn Berge praised the reforms carried out by President Tokayev and expressed readiness to continue to provide the necessary assistance to the Government of Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the Council of Europe has a high interest in the republic and appreciates the process of modernization, including restructuring of the law enforcement and human rights system, efforts to combat domestic violence and corruption.

Director Kuznetsov said that the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe positively evaluates the reforms carried out in the country. Kuznetsov noted with satisfaction that Kazakhstan takes into account the Commission's recommendations for draft laws, including constitutional amendments, as well as the Law on the Commissioner for Human Rights.

Possible joint projects for strengthening institutional competencies, expertise and training of qualified specialists, especially in the representative offices of the Ombudsman in the regions of Kazakhstan, were discussed as well. Agreements were reached on carrying out joint activities in priority spheres of human rights activities.

In general, the leadership of the Council of Europe expressed its support for Kazakhstan's human rights policy and its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance.