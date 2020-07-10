Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Council of Eurasian Economic Commission to discuss draft agreement on EAEU transit system

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 July 2020, 08:38
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission will take place on 10 July, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA.

Participants of the session are expected to discuss strategic directions of development of Eurasian integration in the period till 2025. Work on draft international agreements will be discussed, including agreements on the common transit system in the Eurasian Economic Union, peculiarities of ensuring the payment of customs duties, taxes, special duties, antidumping duties, and compensating duties in the course of transporting goods in line with the customs transit procedure.

The plan on working out technical regulations of the Eurasian Economic Union will be amended as well as the EAEU technical regulation on milk and dairy products and the resolution on the phytosanitary quarantine control procedure.

Participants of the session will discuss access of industrial products of EAEU countries to government (municipal) procurement contracts in Russia in view of the Russian government's resolutions No.616 and No.617 of 30 April 2020, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


