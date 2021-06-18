Council for investment climate improvement debates alternative energy development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today’s sitting of the Council for investment climate improvement chaired by Kazakh PM Askar Mamin debated alternative energy development and Kazakhstan’s transition to low-carbon economy, primeminister.kz reports.

It focused on issues of decarbonization of economy, raising energy efficiency of Kazakhstan, mechanisms for executing theParis Agreement obligations, measures to adapt to climate change, and practical aspects of fulfillment of investment projects in the sphere of renewables.

The PM noted that last December at the Climate Ambitions Summit the Kazakh President declared Kazakhstan’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. The country makes sustained efforts to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the total power generation. As of 2020 it made 3%, it is expected to double its share by 2022 up to 6%. By 2030 the green economy share will hit 15% in Kazakhstan.

He added that Kazakhstan adopted a new Ecological Code which is to contribute to speedy introduction of groundbreaking technologies of renewable energy sources. 50 biggest enterprises of Kazakhstan will have to expand best available technologies in their productions.