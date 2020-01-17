Go to the main site
    Council for Import Substitution established in Kazakhstan

    17 January 2020, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs announced the establishment of the Council for Import Substitution, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to CEO of Atameken Chamber Ablay Myrzakhmetov, the first meeting of the Council is scheduled for the second half of January 2020.

    Founder of Alageum Electric Holding Saidulla Kozhabayev was nominated for the post of the Chairman of the Council.

    Ablay Myrzakhmetov says that the Council together with business communities and authorized governmental structures will focus on such issues as development of local content and regulated procurements, customs and tariff policy, technical regulation, raw material base and infrastructure development, governmental support measures, industrial cooperation and subcontracting and other issues related to the processing industry development.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

