Cost of 2020 Pilgrimage to Mecca gets expensive

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 February 2020, 21:35
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM In 2020, the Hajj to Mecca will amount to US $3,350, the press service of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported on Wednesday, according to KABAR.

That is $350 more than in 2019. The reason for raising the pilgrimage’s cost is that Saudi Arabia has charged for visas and medical insurance, and has raised prices for some services in Min and Arafat.

Pilgrims who have passed the queue and are waiting in line to register for the Hajj can pay fees since Feb. 26 to March 17 at RSK Bank.

This year, Saudi Arabia has raised the quota for Kyrgyzstan, thus 6 thousand 100 people will be able to make pilgrimages.


