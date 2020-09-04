Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Coronavirus vaccination of volunteers to begin in Moscow next week

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 September 2020, 19:19
Coronavirus vaccination of volunteers to begin in Moscow next week

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The post-registration trials of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine will begin in Moscow next week, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said during an online meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, TASS reports.

«All infrastructure facilities are ready, as well as an information system to monitor the trials and storage and distribution facilities,» Sobyanin pointed out. «We are waiting for the Gamaleya Institute to make a final decision and hand the vaccine over to us. I think we will start the research process next week,» the Moscow mayor added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and underwent clinical trials in June and July. The Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production on August 15. The post-registration trials of the vaccine in Moscow are expected to involve 40,000 volunteers.


Coronavirus   Russia    COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region