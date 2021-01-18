Coronavirus vaccination in Azerbaijan to kick off on Jan. 18

BAKU. KAZINFORM The first stage of vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan will begin on Jan. 18, Trend reports.

The country has approved a vaccination strategy against the COVID-19 virus. The high-risk populations that will be vaccinated first are:

Social risk group:

- healthcare workers (doctors, middle and junior nursing staff, technical staff);

- law enforcement officers;

- military personnel;

- detainees, arrested persons, and prisoners;

- persons working in the educational and social sector, persons permanently residing in social institutions, employees of the ASAN Service and DOST centers, the public transport sector, telecommunications operators, providers, postal workers, employees of the banking sector, who are in direct contact with the population;

The group with a high risk of infection from a medical point of view:

- persons aged over 65

- patients with chronic diseases of the respiratory system, chronic hemodialysis patients, patients with type 2 diabetes (aged 50 and older), obese people (≥18).

Currently, vaccination is carried out in the US, European countries, Turkey, and other leading countries of the world, including Azerbaijan.

Experts note that vaccination doesn’t mean a complete victory over the coronavirus. It is necessary to continue to follow the requirements of the quarantine regime - social distance, wear a protective mask, and use other protective equipment.



