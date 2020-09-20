Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus vaccination for tourists can be reasonable measure – expert

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 September 2020, 11:41
NALCHIK. KAZINFORM - Introduction of compulsory vaccination against the new coronavirus infection as a precondition for international travels can be a reasonable measure, chief non-staff infection disease specialists of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Vladimir Chulanov told TASS.

The coronavirus vaccination can become a requirement for international tourism in coming years, adviser to the Russian Healthcare Minister Sergei Glagolev said earlier.

«This is not ruled out. Indeed if efficient specific prophylaxis aids appear with us, this will be a reasonable measure, because the specific prophylaxis, the vaccine prophylaxis is the most efficient protecting measure. If we have such a vaccine (the vaccine has already appeared and many vaccines are under development), then it is quite possible such measure will be introduced. However, this depends on decisions of countries and on the coronavirus epidemiological situation at large,» Chulanov said.

On August 11, Russia became the first country across the globe that registered a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, named Sputnik V. The third phase of vaccine’s clinical trials started, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko said on September 9.


