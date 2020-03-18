Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Coronavirus: Uzbekistan to extend visas for foreigners

    18 March 2020, 08:13

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Foreigners staying in Uzbekistan will have their visas automatically prolonged, Kazinform reports citing the Uzbek MFA’s press service.

    In particular, due to the restrictive measures launched by the country for fighting COVID-19 infection spread, the Republican Commission took a decision to automatically prolong the visas (till April 10, 2020) earlier issued for foreigners staying in Uzbekistan and who could not leave the country in time.

    Besides, the Commission decided to allow the foreigners entitled for a visa-free entry to Uzbekistan to stay in the country till April 10, 2020. Respectively, these people will not bear administrative liability.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Uzbekistan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims