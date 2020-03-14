Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Coronavirus: Top sanitary official of Almaty in quarantine

Kudrenok Tatyana
14 March 2020, 16:09
Coronavirus: Top sanitary official of Almaty in quarantine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary official of Almaty city Aizat Moldagassimova has been put in quarantine, her deputy Assel Kalykova has confirmed.

According to reports, Ms Moldagassimova was on the board of the Frankfurt-Almaty flight and was in contact a coronavirus infected man from Kazakhstan.

Upon arrival to Almaty, she self-isolated herself on early morning of Friday (March 13) and later was taken to a hospital for necessary tests.

After testing negative for coronavirus, Ms Moldagassimova was discharged from the hospital and self-isolated herself at home.

Earlier it was confirmed that the man onboard of Frankfurt-Almaty flight was infected with coronavirus. He is one of six Kazakhstanis who have tested positive for the COVID-19 so far.

