    Coronavirus spreads at home for elderly in Karaganda region

    2 February 2021, 22:09

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A coronavirus outbreak was detected in Shakhan village in Karaganda region. The chief sanitary doctor of Shakhtinsk made a decision to tighten restriction measures in the village, Kazinform reports.

    There is no precise number of infected people as the PCR tests are not ready yet. The site of infection is localized, the contacts were traced. All undergo necessary treatment. Nobody is in critical condition, the sanitary and epidemiological control of Karaganda region reports.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan recorded 1,161 new cases of the coronavirus infection. 80 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in Karaganda region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

