Coronavirus speeded up transformation of mass media – UNA Head of Foreign Affairs

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 November 2020, 17:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hazem Abdo, Head of Foreign Affairs and Supervisor of Media Delegations Program of the Union of News Agencies (UNA), believes that coronavirus has speeded up transformation of mass media, Kazinform reports.

Speaking at one of the panel sessions of the Astana Media Week 2020, Hazem Abdo insisted that the coronavirus pandemic has speed up the transformation of mass media. Today we have to ask ourselves do people still need mass media? The answer is obvious – yes. No one can live without information, he said during the panel session.

However, in his words, in the new circumstances mass media should resort to new, modern instruments. We need new channels, new formats, new tools, he stressed.

Hazem Abdo also touched upon the problem of the spread of fake news and information on social media during the coronavirus pandemic. According to him, in some countries social media were flooded with fake information about the coronavirus infection during the outbreak.

He also pointed out that it is high time to admit that traditional mass media lag behind the digital ones and pose to think what the future holds for mass media.


