    Coronavirus situation in Russia relatively stable — sanitary watchdog

    27 December 2022, 21:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus situation in Russia remains relatively stable and last week, the infection’s incidence decreased by 7%, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told journalists following a teleconference on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    «The COVID-19 epidemic situation remains rather stable. On Week 51 of 2022, slightly more than 47,000 cases of the disease were registered in Russia. The incidence rate decreased by 7% versus the previous week,» its statement said.

    As of December 26, over 222,000 SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences obtained as a result of full-genome and partial sequencing have been uploaded to the VGARus database. Over the past two weeks, 25.3% of them have been identified as belonging to the BA.2 line of the Omicron strain while more than 66% of the samples studied belong to the BA.4/BA.5 lines. The Omicron XBB and BQ.1 subvariants have also been detected in Russia.
